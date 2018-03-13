Thoughtworks UK Gender Pay Gap Report

Under new legislation that came into force in April 2017, UK employers with more than 250 employees are required to publish their gender pay gap.



The gender pay gap shows the difference in the average pay between all men and women in a workforce. If a workforce has a particularly high gender pay gap, this can indicate a number of issues that may require addressing, and the inpidual calculations may help to identify what those issues are. The gender pay gap is often influenced by an underrepresentation of women, particularly in senior and leadership positions, as well as an imbalance in caring responsibilities and part time working.

