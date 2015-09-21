We are at CBSoft 2015

Thoughtworks is sponsoring and participating in Congresso Brasileiro de Software: Teoria e Prática (CBSoft) 2015, that takes place in Belo Horizonte from September 21 to 25. The event is held by Sociedade Brasileira de Computação (SBC), to promote and encourage experiences exchange between scientific, academic and professional communities on most recent researches, trends and innovative initiatives related to software. The event consists in four symposia:

XXIX Simpósio Brasileiro de Engenharia de Software (SBES 2015) ;



XIX Simpósio Brasileiro de Linguagens de Programação (SBLP 2015);



XVIII Simpósio Brasileiro de Métodos Formais (SBMF 2015) ;



IX Simpósio Brasileiro de Componentes, Arquiteturas e Reutilização de Software (SBCARS 2015).



Schedule includes short courses, tutorials and workshops. Thoughtworks team will participate with three courses:

Continuous Delivery, with Marco Valtas and Márcio Viegas, 21-22/09;



JavaScript tools and Entrega Contínua, with Bruno Trecenti and Rogério Chaves, 23/09;



Functional Web with Clojure and Clojurescript, with Eduardo Radanovitsck and Rafael Oliveira, 24/09.



We will also hold these lightning talks at our counter:

22/09: Continuous Delivery, 10h30 and Story Maps, 16h30;



23/09: Women in Tech, 10h30 and Tech Radar, 16h00;



24/09: Functional and Reactive Web Architectures, 10h30 and DevOps, 16h30;



25/09: Aurelia JS, 10h30 and Containers, 16h30.



Come see us and have your own copy of the latest Tech Radar.