Track 1

From NPCs to LLMs: Using game dev logic to build efficient code agents

Caius Eugene

Current LLM agents are drowning in "token bloat." Shoveling entire repositories into a prompt doesn’t just burn budgets, it destroys reasoning. But what if we stopped treating code as a text block and started treating it as a navigable world?

Join me as I demonstrate how I’ve applied high-performance patterns from AAA Game Development to solve the context crisis. I’ll show you how I've replaced bloated prompts with Graph Traversals to prune data, Behavior Trees for reactive NPC-style decision-making, and Level of Detail (LOD) logic to balance abstraction with fidelity.

Through a live, interactive "code-world" simulation, we’ll explore how these game-engine tactics transform agents from passive readers into agile Pathfinders. Come learn how to build leaner, smarter autonomous systems that master repository-scale engineering without losing their mind.





What agents do when you’re not looking: Lessons from building and watching agent teams

Matias Vizcaino

Coding agents have evolved fast: from chat assistants, to copilots, to increasingly autonomous systems that can plan, delegate and act. That shift is exciting, but it also creates a new engineering problem: what are these systems actually doing when we are not watching closely? In this talk, I’ll trace that evolution, starting with war stories from the industry that make the risks feel real and familiar. Then I’ll share what I’ve learned from building and observing my own agent teams in Claude: the funny moments, the unexpected interactions, and the patterns that only become visible when you look at traces and behaviour instead of demos. I’ll close with the emerging practitioner playbook for this space: how teams are starting to observe, evaluate and govern agents so we can use them with more confidence in real-world delivery.

The augmented angineer: Evolving sensible defaults through Human-Centric AI

Elena Guidi

Engineering excellence at Thoughtworks has always been defined by our Sensible Defaults,the collective wisdom that reduces decision fatigue and keeps us focused on value. Today, AI is redefining that baseline. While we are still actively defining what this new baseline looks like, the true shift isn't in the automation itself, but in why human practitioners remain more critical than ever.



In this session, I explore the personal experience of the "augmented engineer." We’ll move beyond the hype of agents to discuss AI as a disciplined tool for our daily craft. Drawing from real-world workflows, I will share how to integrate AI into your personal "defaults" with concrete examples, such as using it to scaffold complex legacy refactoring, or bridge niche tech stack gaps without sacrificing technical integrity. This is about elevating our human potential, ensuring that while the tools change, the curiosity, judgment, and responsibility remain firmly in our hands.

The Clarity-First Method: Vibe-coding production-ready AI Products without debt

Maria Jose Lalama

Product Managers are becoming Product Builders. Vibe-coding and shipping AI-generated products fast is no longer an experiment, it's a core skill. PMs who can validate ideas quickly and reduce feedback loops become force multipliers for engineering teams. But the engineering concern is valid: Will this ship with technical debt?. Join me to answer the question with Vivian, a women's health app shipped in 48 hours using AI orchestration with structured product thinking. The result: zero technical debt, dedicated security sprints, and real users validating faster than ever. Built following the Clarity-First Method, that separates hastily-built prototypes from production-ready products.



Learn about Specification as Architecture to define constraints before AI builds, through research, PRD, system design, Master Prompts and Prompt Stories. Context-Aware Consistency to maintain quality across builds through token governance, security sprints, and human-in-the-loop decisions. And Strategic Reversions, reverting as discipline. Learn how clarity produces code engineers respect.

Evals are the new tests: Deploying an AI defect analysis system with confidence

Fabian Nonnenmacher

Moving an AI defect analysis tool from a "cool prototype" to a reliable production system takes more than just tweaking prompts. It requires a serious commitment to Evaluations (Eval). We’ll walk you through the real-world deployment of our system, treating evaluation as the equivalent of traditional software testing for AI applications.



Using our application as a live case study, we’ll dive into how we evaluated critical features like summarization, data extraction, and duplicate detection. We’ll demonstrate how an evaluation-driven development cycle turns the application's performance into a measurable, repeatable process rather than a guessing game. Finally, we’ll bridge the gap between the lab and the real world by showing how to combine offline benchmarks with live feedback. Our goal is to prove that running evaluations isn't a daunting academic exercise - It’s a necessity that brings the discipline of standard engineering to the world of AI.

How AWS thinks about spec-driven development

Matt Laver from AWS

With the growing adoption of coding agents and spec-driven development, how do you separate the hype from sustainable engineering practices? Early data suggests AI-assisted coding improves delivery speed but can compromise quality — spec-driven development aims to solve that tension by providing structure. In this fireside chat, AWS Senior Specialist Solutions Architect Matt Laver shares an inside look at how Kiro enables spec-driven development to help teams ship reliable software faster. We'll go beyond the tool itself to distill general principles for adopting SDD well — from shifting effort upstream into requirements and design, to maintaining delivery stability as teams scale their use of AI. Expect a candid discussion featuring genuine experience from real-world engagements in a still-developing discipline.