As AI models scale, the physical, regulatory, and architectural infrastructure running them gets increasingly complex and costly. How should you build infrastructure that's ready for enterprise AI?
This XConf 2026 playlist brings together four talks that explore the realities of modern compute. From designing bare-metal sovereign clouds, AI factory orchestration to accelerating large-scale cloud data pipeline migrations, see real-world engineering case studies to rethink how the way you run your AI infrastructure.
Watch the playlist below to build and scale cloud and platform infrastructure for AI.
Inside this playlist
Building sovereignty infrastructure for AI
As organizations increasingly leverage AI and large-scale data analytics, sovereign infrastructure is becoming a strategic necessity, not a niche concern. This session explores how to design platforms that keep critical workloads and data under full jurisdictional control, without relying on hyperscalers.
Engineering platform for AI factory
AI factories promise massive compute, but GPUs alone do not create a productive AI platform. Drawing on first-hand experience building AI datacenter infrastructure, this talk examines the architectural principles and trade-offs required to turn expensive infrastructure into production AI that is operable and scalable.
Monitoring 18k GPUs you're not allowed to log into
Modern observability assumes you can put an agent on the machine. But when customers lease GPU infrastructure, that assumption breaks. This session shares lessons from building observability for a GPU cloud provider and explores signals across GPUs, hosts, network fabrics, power and liquid cooling.
Scaling ETL migrations to 300x
Migrating critical data pipelines on aging platforms to GCP is a genuinely hard task. This session shares the delivery experience of combining engineering expertise with AI-assisted code translation on a large-scale migration, and how a human-in-the-loop workflow kept things from breaking.
Why you should watch
Build the sovereign foundation
Discover how to build bare-metal cloud platforms under strict jurisdictional control without hyperscaler lock-in.
Master the datacenter orchestration
Explore the engineering platform behind the AI factory: Topology-aware Kubernetes scheduling, inference serving, and power-aware pipelines.
Manage the hardware telemetry layer
Understand how to build out-of-band monitoring across thermals, liquid cooling, and network fabrics without host OS access.
Architect the cloud data foundation
Learn how to scale enterprise data pipeline migrations to GCP with AI-assisted workflows and human-in-the-loop controls.
Meet the speakers
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