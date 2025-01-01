Ella Smith Technical Assistant to the Chief Marketing Officer

I have a background in digital media and content creation, having previously held roles as a Digital Content Specialist and Social Media Manager.

In my current position as the Technical Assistant to the CMO, I support the CMO across various leadership initiatives and interact with stakeholders at multiple levels. I contribute as an executor, administrator, and communicator, helping drive key marketing and brand projects forward.

Outside of my role, I’m passionate about writing, particularly in the music industry, and have contributed to several online music outlets.

In my free time, I enjoy exploring London, trying new restaurants, and reading.