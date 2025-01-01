Daniel Pallozzi Content Lead

Daniel is a Content Lead at Thoughtworks, based in the New York office.



He covers industry analysis across retail and banking to produce reports such as The stomach wars: How grocers can win their share , and Wide open: Five Principles to redefine banking. His work has been featured in Mediapost, Chain Store Age and RIS news.

He is the editor of Perspectives, a publication by Thoughtworks that bridges business and tech.



Before Thoughtworks, Daniel worked in advertising where he conducted research projects for clients across CPG, retail and financial services.





