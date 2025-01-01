Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Daniel Pallozzi
Alumni

Daniel Pallozzi

Content Lead

Daniel is a Content Lead at Thoughtworks, based in the New York office. 

He covers industry analysis across retail and banking to produce reports such as The stomach wars: How grocers can win their share , and Wide open: Five Principles to redefine banking. His work has been featured in Mediapost, Chain Store Age and RIS news. 

 

He is the editor of Perspectives, a publication by Thoughtworks that bridges business and tech. 

Before Thoughtworks, Daniel worked in advertising where he conducted research projects for clients across CPG, retail and financial services. 

 



 