“Technology is clearly a powerful enabler, but business results are realized only when it’s deployed in service of a well-designed customer experience,” Murray says. “Merely buying technology, thinking the best practice is baked in, never provides much differentiation, and often just amplifies an underlying, broken customer engagement model. And modernizing technology without a clear intention for a more differentiated customer experience is often very expensive, with disappointing business results.”

Avoiding these kinds of disappointments requires aligning the organization around CX goals; choosing and championing the right CX projects; and carefully assessing their performance. In this issue of Perspectives Thoughtworks experts explore how to approach these processes, and ensure that investments in customer delight deliver enduring returns for the business.

Business-wide alignment sets the stage for CX performance

Keeping the organization’s CX efforts focused and effective first and foremost requires seeing CX as an ‘all hands on deck’ effort.

“Customer-centricity has to come from the top, but we think of customer experience as an all-company initiative,” says Inniss. “Good experiences rely on most elements of the business, because even the folks that you don’t see in the back influence what happens in the front.”

A supermarket, for example, may have the cash register or online platforms as the primary customer touchpoints, but the supply chains have to function seamlessly on the back end as well to ensure products are available and delivered in the way customers expect.

Inniss notes the main CX decision-makers tend to be in marketing, as the first function to face the customer. Chief digital officers (CDOs) and chief technical officers (CTO) also have an important part to play as those responsible for increasingly digital customer touchpoints. And many organizations underestimate the impact operational leaders can have on CX projects.

“Customer experience platforms involve not only technology, but the processes and people who are serving the customers,” Inniss explains. “Operations needs to have a hand in, and understanding of, how those processes need to change, and in helping technologists understand what business constraints need to be accommodated for. Then, of course, finance will ultimately have to sign off on all these things.”

Having a senior role that works across all these functions to represent the customer point of view – a chief customer officer or “wrangler,” as Inniss puts it, is one way to introduce consistency and focus to the organization’s CX approach.



“More and more we’re seeing businesses that have a chief experience officer who reports to a CEO, or more of the technology budget being owned by the CMO, because they’re tasked with customer experience,” says Murray. “But a lot of businesses are still functionally siloed, and lack a shared vision designed around customer value.”

Silos almost inevitably lead to breaks in what Murray calls the customer “empathy chain.” For example, the marketing team may have built a deep understanding of customer archetypes and challenges through extensive research and interviews. But if this perspective isn’t passed on as a matter of course to teams building customer-facing applications, they won’t develop empathy for customer requirements and difficulties, and that lack of connection will be evident in the end-product.

“Empathy for the customer is central to the human design methods used to unlock the design for a differentiated customer experience,” Murray says. “Functional silos tend to create unnecessary handoffs between teams that degrade the level of empathy incorporated into the experience, losing much of the design intent.“

Similar breakdowns occur when companies are organized around product lines, rather than the customer’s goals or journey. Murray cites telecom firms, which frequently have separate units selling mobile phone plans, cable services, home internet and perhaps even home security, when what most customers are really after is a one-stop solution to all these things.

“Consumers want a simplified, affordable digital lifestyle, but are constantly frustrated because there’s a proliferation of devices and services that are not configured for the way they want to live,” he says. “Companies claim they value customer experience but don’t understand that it must be intentionally designed from the outside in, as a choreography of people, technology and physical space.”

Another critical piece of the CX picture that organizations tend to overlook is frontline employees. In one recent survey by research firm IDC, 85% of organizations responding agreed improved employee experience and engagement translated directly into better CX and higher customer satisfaction – and eventually into more revenue.