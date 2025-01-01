Sustainability is now a business imperative for companies to remain competitive. As technology becomes more deeply ingrained in our daily lives, the need to consider tech’s impact as part of an organization’s total carbon footprint becomes apparent. But how can companies begin to grapple with digital sustainability, and go about assessing and reducing their tech-related carbon emissions? Is it possible to optimize processes to reap both financial and environmental gains?

In this issue of Perspectives, Thoughtworks’ sustainability leaders share their insights and actionable advice on how businesses can translate net-zero ambitions into practical initiatives that drive measurable results.