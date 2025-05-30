Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Innovating for health: Five keys to digital product success in life sciences

Spark the extraordinary future of life sciences

 

Life sciences companies hold vast amounts of data — yet many struggle to turn it into insights that drive better patient outcomes and accelerate the delivery of life-changing services. Too often, they’re held back by operational complexity, silos and a lack of enterprise-wide digital strategy.

 

So how are life sciences leaders pushing past these barriers? And how are they balancing strict regulatory demands with the urgent need to innovate?

 

We partnered with Forbes Insights to survey 100 life sciences executives to find out. 

 

Read the whitepaper for unique insights from industry leaders that will help you transform patient and healthcare experiences.

In this whitepaper

Explore the biggest barriers to digital product success

Two-thirds of life sciences companies struggle to meet user demands. See why — and how top performers are navigating these challenges.

Discover what it takes to innovate in a regulated environment

Find out how industry leaders create safe spaces for experimentation while maintaining compliance and patient safety.

Take a closer look at responsible AI use in life sciences

Understand why getting AI right means striking the right balance between automation and human judgment.

Get five strategies to build high-impact digital products

See how to define value clearly, adopt product thinking and empower teams to drive measurable outcomes.

Reimagine what’s possible in life sciences digital innovation

Contributors

Teresa Lee

Principal Consultant, CX & Product Strategy

Stuart Pyle

CTO, Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice

