Decoder
The amount of information an AI model can consider at one time when generating a response.
Large language models don't process unlimited amounts of information. Every prompt, uploaded document, conversation history and retrieved piece of data must fit within the model's context window.
What is it?
The maximum amount of information an AI model can process in a single request, including prompts, documents and conversation history.
What's in it for you?
Understanding context windows helps teams design AI applications that are more accurate, efficient and scalable.
What are the trade-offs?
Larger context windows increase compute costs and latency, while poor context management can reduce response quality.
How is it being used?
Organizations use retrieval, summarization and context management techniques to provide AI with the most relevant information without exceeding model limits.
What is a context window?
A context window defines how much information an AI model can "see" before generating a response: system instructions, user prompts, retrieved documents, uploaded files and previous conversation history. Because every model has a finite context window, applications must decide what information to include and what to omit.
Modern AI systems increasingly prioritize relevant information over simply increasing context size. Rather than sending entire knowledge bases or lengthy conversation histories, they retrieve, summarize or compress the information most likely to improve the model's response.
Context engineering is this emerging field where you curate what the model sees so that you get a better result.
What's in it for you?
By supplying only the most relevant information, teams can improve response quality, reduce latency and lower inference costs while avoiding situations where critical information is lost because the context window is exceeded.
As organizations build increasingly sophisticated AI applications, managing the context window has become an architectural challenge. Techniques such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), context compression and conversation summarization help AI systems use limited context more effectively while balancing cost, latency and accuracy.
What are the trade-offs of context windows?
Larger context windows enable AI models to consider more information, but they also require more compute, increase latency and often cost more to run.
Organizations therefore need strategies for selecting, ranking and compressing context while ensuring important information is retained. Effective context management requires balancing accuracy, performance, cost and user experience.
How is it being used?
Customer support assistants retrieve only the most relevant product documentation instead of entire knowledge bases, while software engineering tools supply only the code files and dependencies needed for a specific task. AI meeting assistants summarize previous discussions to preserve continuity without exceeding context limits.
Many organizations combine long-context models with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), semantic search and conversation summarization to maintain performance as datasets and interactions grow.
Published: Oct 1, 2026
Would you like to suggest a topic to be decoded?
Just leave your email address and we'll be in touch.