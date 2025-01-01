AIOps is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to IT operations. It's about automating and optimizing IT processes to improve efficiency and reduce downtime.

By analyzing vast amounts of data from IT systems, AIOps tools can predict potential issues, automate routine tasks and provide actionable insights. This allows IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than firefighting. Ultimately, AIOps helps businesses achieve higher levels of IT service availability, performance and cost-efficiency.

It’s worth noting that AIOps is different to MLOps — MLOps is a methodology that seeks to improve the lifecycle of machine learning models and is more allied with data science and data engineering, whereas AIOps is an approach to IT operations and maintenance.