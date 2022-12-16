How to release mobile apps weekly

Challenges in the release of mobile apps

For backend and web frontend projects, releasing a new version can be fast and frequent if the scope is small and the iterations fast. In this way, feedback from users and the market can be obtained immediately.

By contrast, mobile projects are always more challenging.

First, a mobile app’s new version needs to be reviewed by the platform (App Store / Google Play), which means that it cannot reach users immediately after release.

Second, we have no control over the users’ willingness to upgrade. If we made the upgrade mandatory, it would severely compromise user experience, so that the new version generally can’t overwrite the old version.

A weekly release strategy

It is necessary to realize a uniform release plan when the project team is large in scale, especially when multiple feature teams are developing simultaneously. A release loop from the coming Friday to the next Wednesday is one of the practical strategy we’ve tried: it results in releasing new versions of iOS and Android apps every week.