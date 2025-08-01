Organizing for AI: From experimentation to industrialization

Artificial intelligence is having its ‘internet moment’. Since the launch of ChatGPT, the sense of urgency has increased. Yet beneath the hype lies a stubborn reality: while 70% of companies report piloting AI, 88% of POCs didn’t make it into widescale deployment . Too often, the pattern repeats: numerous promising pilots launched with no clear path to scale, eroding confidence and growing scepticism.

Why do so many AI efforts stall? It’s rarely the technology alone. Misaligned priorities, scattered experimentation, legacy data, talent shortages and a fast-changing regulatory landscape often slow progress. At the same time, societal concerns around bias, privacy and transparency add further complexity. Leaders face a clear paradox: the cost of inaction is rising, but moving without the right foundations can be costly.

One lesson is becoming clear: unlocking value from AI depends less on algorithms, and more on how an enterprise organizes to use them responsibly and at scale. Who builds the models, how teams collaborate, and how risks are managed ultimately determines whether AI remains stuck in pilot mode or becomes a repeatable engine for value.

The AI-enabled enterprise as a journey



For most organizations whose core business isn’t technology, becoming AI-enabled is a gradual evolution not an overnight shift. But before launching teams or allocating budget, there must be a clear vision for how AI will support the business.

Without that clarity, even the most capable AI or data science teams risk being underused or disbanded — a pattern we see all too often.

With strategic intent in place, organizations can build capability over time. AI maturity is best viewed as a journey: from focused experimentation, to distributed adoption and ultimately to an industrialized ‘AI factory’ where capabilities are embedded and continuously improved across the enterprise (see graphic below).

