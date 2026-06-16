The dangers of token usage billing

Imagine the scenario: your engineering team is more motivated than ever and delivery times have dropped by 30% thanks to the integration of AI agents across your workflows. Life is great — until you open your email and see a notification from your favorite AI provider:

"Update to our terms of service: We are transitioning to a token-based credit model to ensure service sustainability."

What used to be a flat $20 a month per developer is now a variable cost that depends on how many loops the model decides to run to solve a single bug. That morning coffee you were enjoying just turned very bitter. You suddenly realize that by optimizing your operations you also set a trap; you’ve become imprisoned by a tool, the price of which is now decided by someone else.