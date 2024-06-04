Thoughtworks' commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is not just a policy; it's a practice that's woven into the very fabric of our company. Inclusion is very much a part of our secret sauce — driving our culture and innovation.

While our practices continue to grow and evolve (inclusion is never ‘done’), we have continued to make progress towards creating and maintaining a culture where Thoughtworkers, from all identities, have the opportunity to bring their true selves to work. Something to truly celebrate.

“You be You” was born to encourage storytelling, the celebration of progress, and the freedom – cognitive, emotional and physical – that comes with being told you are welcome, you are seen, and you are valued as you are.

‘You be You’ - in all your intersectional glory

Being part of the LGBTQIA+ community is just one aspect of our complex selves. Our identities intersect with our racial identity, neurodiversity, abilities, and more.

"You be You" includes these intersectionalities, to highlight the diverse experiences that shape us. Whether it's tackling issues faced by queer people of color, disabled queer individuals, or any other marginalized group, we aim to give a voice to everyone within our community.

Our global LGBTQIA+ community – hundreds of cats herded in a chat space – comes together each year to decide on how we should mark Pride in June. Thoughtworks operates in 19 countries, with very different situations and rights for queer folks across those countries. The community seeks to find a way to acknowledge, commemorate and celebrate Pride that feels relevant to everyone.

These joyful stories are being shared across our community internally, and selected ones externally, and they will continue to show our inclusive mindset long after Pride marches and banners have fluttered away.

In solidarity and celebration,

Global LGBTQIA+ group