Embracing banking ecosystems – part one

Accelerated digitalization has transformed the dynamics of competition in the banking sector. Banks, today, face a double threat from nimble fintechs and Big Tech companies entering the banking and financial services space.



While fintechs have enhanced customer experience, non-banking Big Tech companies approach customer needs holistically and not as point transactions. This has resulted in a proliferation of players who are threatening banks’ traditional revenue streams like payments and credit services.

Customer expectations are constantly evolving too. Digital natives who seek hyper-personalized services in a mobile first world do not want to spend too much time on their banking needs.

Banks must modify business and technology strategies to thrive in such an environment. This four-part blog series explores the current state of banking ecosystems and discusses how banks can be future ready with an ecosystem strategy.

From ‘banking out of banks’ to ‘banking out of sight’

Banking has been moving out of banks since the 1960s. Until then, most banking transactions took place within the physical boundaries of a bank. With the advent of ATMs in 1967, a small set of those transactions could be initiated outside the branch. The arrival of channel banking in the mid-90s made it possible for transactions to be initiated outside a bank’s hardware, on a customer’s computer. This made physical banks invisible to customers. However a bank’s software was still required to trigger banking transactions.

With the advent of platform banking and banking as a service, transaction initiations have moved out of a bank’s software as well. In India, a UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transaction can be initiated from a third-party system, which houses neither the customer’s debit nor their credit account.

The moving out of bank transactions has been accompanied by an unbundling of the customer journey. From banks owning all the components of a customer’s journey, now, we see most aspects of banking being delivered via third parties.