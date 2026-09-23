The architecture of modern alpha

Payment leaders have moved past basic digital infrastructure and on to autonomous payments and real-time transaction intelligence, running on structured ISO 20022 messaging.

Time-series and transaction foundation models (TFMs) could do for payments what large language models did for text: stronger prediction, paired with real demands around explainability, latency and compliance with frameworks such as the EU AI Act and DORA.

This paper shows what it takes to move TFMs from research to production, grounded in deployments at RBC and Revolut.