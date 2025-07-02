Know Your Customer (KYC) is a crucial process that financial institutions and other regulated businesses use to verify the identity of their clients.

In today's data-driven business environment, verifiable, trustworthy information is crucial for effective decision-making. With data often considered ‘the new oil’ powering the fifth industrial revolution, trust in that data becomes paramount. As businesses increasingly enable real-time customer transactions, they depend on data-intensive processes for critical functions, including compliance, KYC, anti-money laundering (AML) and supplier risk management.



Reports from firms such as Fenergo, a major global player in risk and compliance technology, highlight the substantial increase in regulatory fines related to AML and KYC non-compliance. These fines are in the billions of dollars globally. For example, Fenergo reports that penalties for failing to comply with AML, KYC, environmental, social and governance (ESG), sanctions and customer due diligence (CDD) regulations totalled $6.6bn in 2023.





Here, we discuss the transformative impact of generative AI (genAI) on KYC processes in financial institutions, the rising importance of KYC in a data-driven environment and the increasing costs of non-compliance. We also delve into the current state of KYC, associated challenges and risks and genAI’s potential to enhance KYC workflows.



The current state of KYC in banking

To begin, let's establish a basic understanding of KYC and related banking terminology. We frequently encounter terms such as KYC, VKYC, eKYC, ReKYC and CKYC, outlined in more detail in the following table.