Rapid growth without the risk

Legacy modernization — the process of replacing existing and often entrenched systems and infrastructure — is always complex and often complicated, making it a daunting prospect for business leaders. Subsequently, even when the need to modernize is acknowledged, it can be tempting to adopt what might seem like a prudent approach, reducing modernization projects to a purely technical initiative. However, doing so may only address technical debt on a superficial level, if it even addresses it at all. Legacy processes will remain untouched, hampering an organization’s ability to move quickly to seize opportunities that could drive growth — while creating further future debt.

Instead, leaders should have the confidence to view legacy modernization in a more holistic manner: as an initiative that evolves your systems and capabilities in the here and now so you can focus on better delivering for existing customers and building products and features to reach new ones. Research suggests that legacy modernization often ends in failure. However, such risks can be minimized by reframing your approach to pay attention to how the overall modernization strategy can be achieved through incremental and measurable change. This isn’t to say the approach is conservative and cautious — in actual fact, it makes it possible to enact more significant and substantial change that has a real impact.

Incremental change across multiple localities

The case for legacy modernization should today be clear: technical debt is like a black hole, sucking up an organization’s time and resources, preventing it from developing the capabilities needed to evolve and adapt to drive growth. But while legacy systems can limit and inhibit business growth, from large-scale disruption to subtle but long-term stagnation, changing them doesn’t have to be a painful process of “rip-and-replace.” In fact, rather than changing everything only to change nothing, an effective program enacts change in people, processes and technology incrementally. It focuses on those areas that will make the biggest impact and drive the most value, making change manageable in the short term yet substantial in its effect on an organization's future success and sustainable in the long term.

In an era where executives often find themselves in FOMU (fear of messing up) mode, they would be wise to focus on those areas of legacy modernization that will make the biggest impact and drive the most value, making change manageable in the short term yet substantial in its effect on an organization’s future success. This will ultimately de-risk your modernization program, and renders the cost/value equation less opaque than it would be otherwise. It also makes it easier to monitor and measure impact — if things aren't working, you can rethink your approach. That means you avoid the pitfall of chasing a solution that fails to make an impact yet leaves you with even more technical debt.

This isn’t to say legacy modernization must be treated with conservatism. In fact, thinking in terms of incremental changes across multiple local sites — targeting “thin slices” — allows you to move faster. In a cloud migration project with Atlassian, for instance, we were able to move one of its core products in just three months with zero downtime for customers. This didn’t require a large-scale re-envisioning of Atlassian’s architecture; what made it successful was paying close attention to the software and systems currently in place while aligning with the overall modernization outcomes. Once that understanding was in place, we were together able to quickly develop a fast and elegant solution.