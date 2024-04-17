Hyper-personalization in wealth management:

The changing wealth management landscape



The wealth management and investment landscape has transformed significantly over the last decade. Fast-growing WealthTech platforms from pioneers such as Wealthfront, Stash, and Betterment have taken what was once a niche offering for ultra-high net worth individuals and democratized it for the mass affluent, bringing millions of new customers into the market.

Modern WealthTech platforms and digital services enable anyone to start investing from the comfort of their home using just a mobile phone. This is especially true for mass affluent millennials who are now empowered to invest and manage their own wealth anywhere, anytime. Moreover, the proliferation of new asset classes, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs has ushered in a new era of diversification and choice in wealth management, bringing new investment opportunities that meet growing demand for choice and diversification across personal asset portfolios. As a result, investors now have more choice across the risk spectrum, enabling them to invest in ways that are aligned with their risk appetite.

With the increasing number of investors comes a greater range of needs, psychologies, risk tolerance levels and preferences to accommodate. Everyone has unique financial goals they want to achieve, different personal values that influence their investment decisions (like investing in firms that build sustainable products), and different levels of appetite for risk.

Traditionally, wealth management firms have focused on the HNI (High net worth individuals) and UHNI (Ultra high net worth individuals) segment, largely ignoring the mass affluent segment. Mass affluent customers typically manage their wealth themselves, don’t pay for advice, and frequently make investment decisions based on the advice of friends and family.

But as the number of mass affluent investors grows, there is an opportunity here that is hard to ignore. By embracing hyper-personalization, wealth management firms can elevate their capabilities, increase their customer base, provide contextual advice and craft tailored portfolios that differentiate their services, attract more customers, and drive growth. The value proposition for the mass affluent segment of customers can be elevated several times.

On the other end of the spectrum are advisors whose technology systems have not changed in many years. They are often bogged down by outdated systems, which hinder their ability to address client needs swiftly. Consequently, their attention is diverted from their primary capability: dispensing expert advice and nurturing client relationships. We believe that while the legacy systems undergo modernisation, a hyper-personalization solution for advisors can be used to empower them to have meaningful, contextual conversations with their customers and build better portfolios for their clients - improving customer outcomes and driving loyalty.



The need for personalization



Wealth management services have traditionally been highly personalized, with advisors tailoring their advice and portfolios to the unique needs and preferences of individuals, particularly HNIs and UHNIs.

But today, the challenge lies in delivering the same personalized, bespoke customer services at scale to the mass affluent segment.

Based on research by Citigroup, 71 percent of wealth managers say that client experiences are one of their top priorities. But if organizations want to deliver contextualized, personalized experiences to a far larger customer base, they’ll need to evolve how they operate and engage with their customers.

With the advent of new technologies like AI, and the rising availability of data, it’s now possible for firms to enable personalization at scale and deliver hyper-personalization in wealth management.

It is also true is that technology will not replace human expertise completely. Instead, it will most likely be applied in ways that augment it.

As per the Morgan Stanley Wealth management pulse survey - 8 out of 10 wealth managers believe that AI will complement the way the human- led advisory works and that a hybrid advisory model is what will ultimately work for them.

Today, wealth management firms face a critical challenge: striking the perfect balance between harnessing cutting-edge technology and preserving the invaluable expertise of human-led advisors — the cornerstone of their longstanding success. This can be achieved by applying data and predictive AI in two key ways:

Empowering customers to drive their own wealth management journeys. Improving advisor productivity.

We believe that customers at the outset of their investment journey are best served by automated personalized services. With their primary objective being to initiate their wealth accumulation journey through savings investment, automated solutions can offer simplicity and alignment with their goals.

As their financial situation becomes more complex (a bigger family, broader financial objectives, larger income etc), a skilled advisor steps in and draws upon their experience in managing the financial complexities facing the client.

What a personalized journey looks like for customers and advisors

To fully understand the impact hyper-personalization can have on customers and advisors, we have illustrated a typical journey that wealth management customers go through and the difference personalization can make in that journey.

Hyper-personalization for wealth management customers