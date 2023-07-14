Driving Engineering Effectiveness through FinOps Principles

There’s a common misconception that any attempts at optimizing cloud costs can be a major inhibitor for developer innovation and creativity. This line of thought stems from the idea of implementing checks and balances to cloud service consumption, which can restrict a developer when building innovative solutions.

This article addresses the challenge mentioned above and discusses how organizations migrating to the cloud or transitioning to the cloud can optimize costs without stifling innovation.

The solution to unexpected increase in cloud costs

As you go through your cloud journey, technological and time constraints drive you to make decisions that are at odds with the most efficient implementation. The classes of problems include:

Incorrectly identifying and using resources: An inability to quickly re-architect your software to take advantage of the key cloud-native services can lead to increased costs. Inefficient allocation and scaling of resources: Insufficient tagging, inefficient management of development environments and failure to right-size your infrastructure can lead to wasted resources.

Both these problems result in higher spending as you scale your business.

Thoughtworks FinOps offering can help you solve this problem and explores how you can deliver more business value for your cloud spend. We identify four key components in our strategy:

Clearly reporting the allocation, usage, utilization and cloud cost economics. Providing actionable recommendations. Performing a remediation process to clarify your organizational priorities. Ensure that the organizations can retain the new ways of working both culutrally and technically.

The first two elements — reporting and recommendations — can be handled by many tools and platforms in the industry today. The most challenging, but possibly most important step in addressing your cloud cost problems is developing a strategy to implement the remediation process and sustain this strategic direction.

