In the first installment of this three part series, we delve into the essence of the Strangler Fig pattern, exploring its mechanics and the rationale behind its adoption for legacy system modernization. Through a real-world case study on the modernization of a coupon system for a retailer, we illustrate the practical application and benefits of this pattern, shedding light on its pros and cons in a tangible scenario. In part two, we will shift our focus to the human and procedural aspects of employing this pattern, while part three will tackle the technical challenges involved.

Introduction

The journey of modernizing legacy systems can often feel like navigating through a dense forest of old, entangled roots and branches, with a quest to reach the sunlit canopy of modern, efficient and scalable technology. Conventionally, some organizations may consider a “big bang” approach — completely replacing the old system with a new one in one fell swoop. However, the big bang approach can be akin to chopping down the entire forest and starting anew — it’s disruptive, fraught with risk, and can be an immense strain on people and resources. It's no surprise then that it's relatively uncommon for organizations to adopt this method for significant system overhauls.

