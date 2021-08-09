Former innogy, now part of RWE Renewables, is one of the world's leading renewable energy companies. With 3,500 employees, the company is driving the expansion of renewable energy in more than 15 countries on four continents.

Thoughtworks served as a partner to innogy’s internal Digital Transformation team to equip and support their employees with tools, techniques and coaching on various transformation projects. One of these projects was the internal platform InnoSol. Innogy needed to streamline large photovoltaic projects to get better insights into progress and pipeline. For this, they wanted to develop an in-house project management tool to enable better collaboration, making pipelining more transparent and easing decision making to correctly allocate resources.

When the InnoSol project started, the various departments were working with common office bundles, like Excel and Sharepoint. Project owners were also responsible for managing scattered material at the various photovoltaic locations. Even though the material was at hand, because the data management was manual, insights were lost or were not visible. Centralizing the data and displaying it better through an internal project platform would help improve this process in order to manage projects seamlessly.

Together with various departments, we ran a Design Sprint (a time-boxed process that helps rapidly gain insights on a problem, ideate solutions, and test them quickly). Afterwards, we conducted a lean vendor discovery that allowed us to quickly scan and test existing SaaS on the market to avoid any unnecessary custom rebuild. While we actively involved the in-house DevOps team during the design sprint and post-activities, we seamlessly blended into delivery – minimizing and reducing delays or hand-overs. By connecting various stakeholders to the Design Sprint and keeping their involvement post their engagement, Thoughtworks enabled innogy to quickly deploy Innosol while also onboarding their own delivery team.