InfoArmor | Scaling new heights as a platform enabled company

In 2019 alone, 13 million consumers fell victim to identity fraud. And as our individual digital footprints grow, so does the threat of being hacked. In fact, the sheer volume of breaches we hear about in today’s society almost makes it white noise. Until it happens to you or someone you know; then it becomes real.





For over a decade, InfoArmor has been a leader in the identity protection and advanced threat intelligence industries, serving over 3,000 employers in the U.S. and more than 30% of Fortune 500 companies. In late 2018, Allstate acquired InfoArmor with the intention of adding another innovative and high-growth business to their portfolio and ultimately bringing identity protection to millions of customers.





As InfoArmor expanded and saw demand from the market increasing, they needed a solution to scale beyond the levels of their existing digital infrastructure. They turned to Thoughtworks to partner on their digital transformation journey to re-invent their entire technology stack and all their core business processes.