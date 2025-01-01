Demystifying Transformation: 

When it comes to modernizing a mature enterprise environment, there can be discrepancies between the change you want to see and the change you can ultimately pull off.



In this webinar, cloud experts from Thoughtworks and Google Cloud explored how to balance your visions of both cloud and organizational transformation to establish value and gain credibility.

Rick Kick, NA Head - Application and Platform Transformation at Thoughtworks, Ajay Chankramath, NA Head - DI and Cloud Transformation, at Thoughtworks, and Bobby Allen, Group Product Manager at Google Cloud discussed how organizational transformation can be a force multiplier in your technology transformation onto the cloud.