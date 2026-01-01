Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AWS Summits | London | April 22 2026

AI that works in a regulated world.

Rebuild. Rewire. Reimagine.
Finance runs on trust, resilience and milliseconds. Legacy cores, fragmented data and regulatory pressure make change harder than it should be.

 

AI isn’t the hard part. Making it work safely, at scale and under scrutiny is.

 

At AWS Summit London, Thoughtworks will show how financial institutions are modernizing their cores, enabling real-time intelligence and building platforms designed for continuous modernization.

 

Stop by our booth to see a live demo of AI/works™ and explore how agentic development is reshaping how financial systems are built and run.

 

We helped define agile. We helped define microservices. We’re doing it again for the AI era.

 

AI that works. Because finance can’t afford guesswork.

Thoughtworks at AWS Summits 2026

London | 22 April

Hamburg | 20 May

Toronto | 3 June

Madrid | 4 June

NYC | 17 June

Agentic AI specialization

Turn cloud potential into AI that works


As an AWS Premier Partner, Thoughtworks brings engineering discipline and AI-first thinking to help you move from legacy constraints to intelligent, cloud-native systems on AWS.

 

Our teams apply proven frameworks and delivery practices to accelerate modernization, reduce risk and turn AWS capabilities into measurable business impact.

Meet Our Leaders

Headshot of Rav Hayer

Rav Hayer

Managing Director UK and Ireland and Head of BFSI Europe

Headshot of Sid Sengupta

Sid Sengupta

Vice President, BFSI

Headshot of Alagu Perumall

Alagu Perumall

Partner Sales Director EMEI

Unlock the power of your cloud transformation with our AWS partnership

Learn more