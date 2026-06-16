Thoughtworks launches Agent/works™ to Govern and Run Enterprise AI Agents Across Any Cloud

New platform gives enterprises a single control plane and governed runtime to manage agent sprawl, risk and AI spend

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive digital innovation, today announced the launch of Agent/works™ by Thoughtworks, a platform that gives enterprises a single control plane and a governed runtime for their AI agents, deployable on any cloud. Thoughtworks will showcase the platform at the annual Databricks Data + AI Summit, where it is partnering with Databricks to highlight approaches to enterprise AI governance and agentic systems.



While 2025 was defined by AI experimentation, 2026 has brought a high-stakes operational reality. The rise of AI-assisted development and autonomous agents that can access data, invoke tools, and execute workflows is creating a new governance challenge for enterprises. According to Sonar's 2026 State of Code Developer Survey, developers report that 42% of committed code is now AI-generated or AI-assisted. At the same time, research from AppSec Santa found that 25% of AI-generated code samples contained critical security vulnerabilities.

As organizations grant increasing authority to autonomous systems, security, compliance and governance teams are struggling to keep pace, resulting in growing agent sprawl across the enterprise. Left unchecked, organizations risk exposing sensitive data, violating compliance requirements, deploying autonomous systems with insufficient oversight and losing visibility into rapidly growing AI operating costs.

The hard question is no longer whether an agent can act but what has to be true for it to act safely. Agent/works™ treats that as an architectural problem rather than a checklist, building governance into the runtime itself so teams have the freedom to build, with guardrails that accelerate rather than obstruct innovation. Agent/works™ addresses this challenge by offering a single source of truth for every agent deployed across any cloud, giving enterprises visibility into governance, performance and AI spend.

“When anyone can generate software with a text prompt, AI governance isn’t a checklist you bolt on after the fact. It’s a foundational requirement for operating autonomous systems at scale,” said Shayan Mohanty, chief data and AI officer at Thoughtworks. “Every AI-powered workflow now carries an operating cost. The challenge for enterprises is no longer just how to build agents, but how to govern the resources they consume. Without runtime controls, costs can scale as quickly as the agents themselves. Agent/works™ gives organizations visibility and governance across their agent ecosystem, helping them control spend, manage risk and scale AI with confidence. Governance done this way stops being a brake and becomes the engine that lets teams move fast, safely and at scale.”

Agent/works™ introduces several core capabilities for the agentic enterprise:

Provable compliance before execution: Before an agent runs, Agent/works™ analyzes every path through its workflow and confirms at least one fully compliant path exists end to end.

Permissions built for agents, not borrowed from humans: Recognizing that an agent accessing public web data carries a different risk profile than one accessing internal finance data, Agent/works™ grants capability-based, scope-bound, and time-limited permissions that narrow automatically as an agent touches sensitive systems.

A governed runtime for every kind of agent: From autonomous, end-to-end workflow agents to interactive coding agents (such as Claude Code-style tools), Agent/works™ runs each agent in a governed environment with policies that adapt during execution.

Composable and portable by design: Operating on a multi-model backend, Agent/works™ registers any model using a standard API, connects any tool, and delegates to a cloud's native services and trusted third-party agents, allowing scoped permissions to travel seamlessly with every handoff.

A single source of truth for the fleet: A centralized registry provides comprehensive visibility, evaluations, usage analytics and cost controls across every agent, model, tool, and policy in the enterprise estate to keep behavior aligned with business objectives.

Through its work with Databricks, Thoughtworks is helping enterprises scale agentic AI with the governance, visibility, and controls required for production use.

“The organizations moving fastest with agents are extending the same governance models already used for enterprise data across agent workflows themselves,” said David Nasi, director of product management, AI and agentic platform at Databricks. “This shift matters because it turns governance from a bottleneck into an enabler, making it much easier to scale autonomous systems safely across the entire enterprise.”

Agent/works™ is built as a foundational layer rather than an isolated point solution, allowing enterprise product teams to build custom agentic applications on top of it. Thoughtworks’ own agentic development offering, AI/works™, runs directly on the platform, demonstrating Agent/works in active production. Thoughtworks brings decades of experience helping enterprises manage complexity, governance and large-scale systems transformation, challenges now emerging rapidly in the agentic era.

Thoughtworks will demonstrate Agent/works™ at the Data + AI Summit 2026 in San Francisco, June 16-18, at booth #427.

Thoughtworks’ Shayan Mohanty will be speaking at a session titled: "Where AI Governance Is Headed: Best Practices for Unifying Data, Models, and Agents" alongside Tim Lortz, specialist solutions architect at Databricks.

Supporting resources

Learn more about Thoughtworks' Agentic Development Platform, AI/works™.

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About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

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Marsh Abraham

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Email: marsh.abraham@thoughtworks.com