With its relaxed atmosphere and focus on high-quality topics and talks, XConf offers a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded technologists. It’s a space to explore bold ideas, challenge yourself with fresh perspectives and deepen your understanding of the role technology plays in solving real-world problems. Like catching up with old friends at a class reunion, XConf combines familiarity and inspiration in a way that leaves a lasting impact.

Why you should attend:



Actionable insight: XConf is built on Thoughtworks’ and our clients’ years of experience tackling complex problems across industries and markets, so you’ll leave with practical insights you can use right away.

Deep technical knowledge: For more than 30 years, Thoughtworks has been at the forefront of technological innovation, introducing practices like continuous delivery, data mesh, microservices, infrastructure as code and AI-first software delivery. XConf brings together the technologists who shape these innovations to share what works, what doesn’t and what’s next.

A diverse lineup: XConf celebrates diversity with the target of a 50/50 gender split among our speakers. This ensures a balance of perspectives and insights from a broad range of backgrounds and experiences.

Sneak peek into our agenada:



Application-driven infrastructure - Kief Morris

Incremental modernization through CodeConcise - Alessio Ferri and Jonathan Passé

The paradox of TDD and pairing: Why it's so difficult but so worthwhile - Paola Reyes Montalvo

Is clean code dead? - Sarah Schmid

Stay tuned as we announce our keynote next week. Full agenda goes live soon.

Who should attend?



Whether you’re a software engineer, developer, architect or a technologist passionate about using technology to create real impact, XConf is for you. This event is for professionals and engineers who are shaping strategies, driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with technology. You’ll join a diverse group of global technologists and decision-makers, all focused on the intersection of technology, business and societal impact.

Get your Early Bird ticket with 50% off now!