Technology Radar Vol. 31

The Thoughtworks Technology Radar has been tracking changes in the technology landscape for over a decade. It is a twice-yearly snapshot of tools, techniques, platforms, languages and frameworks. This knowledge-sharing tool is based on our global teams’ experience and highlights things you may want to explore on your projects.

Our webinars usually give a glimpse into the main highlights of the newest Radar. But here we take a deep dive and look beyond the blips (emerging topics that caught our attention). This time our focus was specifically and fully on infrastructure blips that we think should be on your radar.

Why you should watch the recording

Learnings based on real experience: The Radar captures the experiences and learnings from Thoughtworkers based on the work they do on behalf of our clients. As a result, it cuts across technologies, industries and geographies.

No fluff, no filter: We talk about blips that we liked, but we also don't hesitate to highlights experiences that did not work out for us.

True expert knowledge: Kief Morris and Erik Dörnenburg - two Thoughtworkers who stand for infrastructure expertise at Thoughtworks - hand picked blips they consider especially interesting for infrastructure experts.

Who might find this interesting?

Infrastructure engineers, systems administrators, systems engineer, cloud engineer, cloud infrastructure engineers, cloud architects, DevOps engineer, site reliability engineers, infrastructure architects, solutions architects, enterprise architects, IT security engineers and anyone who is interested in the latest technologies that will help you to level up your infrastructure projects.

Speakers: