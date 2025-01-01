Modernizing for strategic success: Transforming mainframes to drive agility and growth

What to expect



Legacy mainframe systems, once the foundation of operations, now often stifle innovation and growth. For organizations navigating complexity, rising costs, and the need for agility, the stakes have never been higher. Join Thoughtworks, in partnership with experts from Mechanical Orchard, for a strategic session on next-generation mainframe modernization. Discover how embracing continuous evolution, AI-driven tools, and adaptable architectures is redefining modernization success.



This webinar will showcase practical strategies to balance risk and reward, shift from maintenance to innovation, and build IT systems designed for low-cost, ongoing change. Hear from industry leaders pioneering safer, smarter modernization approaches tailored to evolving business objectives. The future of agility, resilience, and growth starts with embracing change.

Attendees will learn:



How to transform legacy mainframes into adaptable, evolution-ready systems with practical, low-risk strategies.

Proven techniques for aligning IT modernization with business priorities to unlock growth and competitive advantage.

The power of AI-driven tools like CodeConcise and modernization platforms like Imogen to accelerate complex modernization efforts.

Actionable steps to achieve immediate wins while fostering long-term adaptability, innovation, and resilience.

Who is attending?



Join leaders interested in transforming legacy systems into engines of agility and growth through strategic mainframe modernization, AI-driven tools, and resilient, evolution-ready architectures.



Job titles may include CIO, COO, CTO, CIO, VP/SVP/Head of IT, Engineering, Cloud and other senior decision-makers.