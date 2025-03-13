*This event has now ended

Digital Leaders Forum: Leading and driving tech-enabled growth

Spark the extraordinary impact of your tech leadership, with Cheryl Quirion, Director of Engineering at Airbnb (formerly at Twitter (X) and Spotify)

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 5:30pm to 9:00pm AEDT

Venue: W Hotel Melbourne



Address: 408 Flinders Lane, Melbourne VIC 3000 (Google maps)

In celebration of International Women's Day, this event will feature trailblazing leaders and offer a unique opportunity to explore the experience of leading and driving tech-enabled business growth in an era of rapid change.

Join us at the first Digital Leaders Forum of 2025 for a dynamic discussion on the strategies, challenges, and leadership approaches shaping the future of business. Gain insights into navigating disruption, aligning technology with business objectives, and leading high-impact digital transformation.

This event is also a premier networking opportunity—connect with industry leaders, share experiences, and build relationships that will drive meaningful change in your organization and beyond.