Barry Schneider Chairman and Ceo, Loyal3

Barry has over 30 years experience investing in, and leading high growth companies. As Chairman & CEO of MSA Industries, he led the company's growth from 200 to 2,000 employees, and a 63% CAGR during the 3-year period prior to its sale to DuPont. He then served nine years as Chairman and CEO of MacGregor Golf Company. Most recently, he was Managing Partner of the Parkside Group LLC. Barry has a history of creating shareholder value and leading global teams in strategy, marketing, finance and M&A.