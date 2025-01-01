Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Amol Punekar
Alumni

Amol Punekar

Global client partner

As a Global Client Partner, my specialty and focus is in identifying and creating new market opportunities to drive growth engines for Thoughtworks and our clients in the digital economy.

 

I have 18+ years of diverse international experience working in emerging and developed economies with a strong track-record of working with seasoned corporate entrepreneurs in creating strategic value-based partnerships and helping bring disruptive ideas to life.

 

My expertise covers multiple areas such as partnerships , go-to-market strategy, global accounts , ecosystem and new business development .

 

 

My areas of interest  : Business Model Innovation , New venture architecture, Startups & partnerships, Connected Ecosystems and Disruptive Commerce

 

I am a firm believer in the power of the 'self' and empowering teams to deliver sustainable results.

 

I am a history buff and alternative history aficionado ! 

 