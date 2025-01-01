Alla Gancz Global Payments Leader, Thoughtworks

I have more than 25 years of experience in financial services, payments and technology consulting. I began my career at American Express and Mastercard before transitioning into consulting over a decade ago. Since then, I've worked at the intersection of strategy, regulation, innovation and technology — delivering commercial growth and leading large-scale transformation programmes.

Most recently, I led the UK Payments Consulting practice at EY, where I advised global banks, networks, PSPs, fintechs and infrastructure providers on a wide range of strategic initiatives. I also supported clients to diversify their product portfolios, launch value-added services, enable alternative payment methods and modernize real-time payments infrastructure.



I've also played an influential role in shaping the future direction of the payments industry. I contributed to the UK’s Future of Payments Review and the launch of the National Payments Vision, helping define key priorities such as infrastructure renewal, fraud prevention, digital identity, Open Banking and stablecoins — while actively engaging across the ecosystem through policy dialogue and thought leadership.





I'm a passionate advocate for authentic leadership, diversity in technology and talent development. I'm actively involved in Women in Payments and Women on Boards and serve as a Global Ambassador for Global Women in AI, championing responsible innovation and inclusive leadership in the AI era.



Outside of work I enjoy family time with my husband and two children, hiking in the Surrey Hills, travelling, skiing and long walks with our dog, Luna.