Macro trends in the tech industry | March 2022

Heartbleed was a bug in OpenSSL, a library used to secure communication between web servers and browsers. The bug allowed attackers to steal a server’s private keys and hijack user’s session cookies and passwords. The bug was described as ‘catastrophic’ by experts, and affected about 17% of the internet’s secure web servers. The maintainers of OpenSSL patched the problem less than a week after it was reported, but remediation also required certificate authorities to reissue hundreds of thousands of compromised certificates. In the aftermath of the incident it turned out that OpenSSL, a security-critical library containing over 500,000 lines of code, was maintained by just two people.



Log4Shell was a recent problem with the widely-used Log4j logging library. The bug enabled remote access to systems and again was described in apocalyptic terms by security experts. Despite the problem being reported to maintainers, no fix was forthcoming for approximately two weeks, until the bug had started to be exploited in the wild by hackers. A fix was hurriedly pushed out, but left part of the vulnerability unfixed, and two further patches were required to fully resolve all the problems. In all, more than three weeks elapsed between the initial report and Log4j actually having a fully secure version available.

I think it’s important to be very clear that I’m not criticizing the OpenSSL and Log4j maintenance teams. In the case of Log4j, it’s a volunteer group who worked very hard to secure their software and gave up evenings and weekends for no pay and who had to endure barbed comments and angry Tweets while fixing a problem with an obscure Log4j feature that no person in their right mind would actually want to use but only existed for backwards-compatibility reasons. The point remains, though: open source software is increasingly critical to the world but has widely varying models behind its creation and maintenance.

Open source exists between two extremes. Companies like Google, Netflix, Facebook and Alibaba release open source software which they create internally, fund its continued development, and promote it strongly. I’d call this “professional open source” and the benefit to those big companies is largely about recruitment — they’re putting software out there with the implication that programmers can join them and work on cool stuff like that. At the other end of the spectrum there is open source created by one person as a passion project. They’re creating software to scratch a personal itch, or because they believe a particular piece of software can be beneficial to others. There’s no commercial model behind this kind of software, no-one is being paid to do it, but the software exists because a handful of people are passionate about it. In between these two extremes are things like Apache Foundation supported projects, which may have some degree of legal or administrative support, and a larger group of maintainers than the small projects, and “commercialized open source” where the software itself is free but scaling and support services are a paid addon.

This is a complex landscape. At Thoughtworks we use and advocate for a lot of open source software. We’d love to see it better funded but, perversely, adding explicit funding to some of the passion projects might be counterproductive — if you work on something for fun because you believe in it, that motivation might go away if you were being paid and it became a job. We don’t think there’s an easy answer but we do think that large companies leveraging open source should think deeply about how they can give back and support the open source community, and they should consider how well supported something is before taking it on. The great thing about open source is that anyone can improve the code, so if you’re using the code, also consider whether you can fix or improve it too.

Securing the software supply chain

Historically there’s been a lot of emphasis on the security of software once it’s running in production—is the server secure and patched, does the application have any SQL injection holes or cross-site scripting bugs that could be exploited to crack into it? But attackers have become increasingly sophisticated and are beginning to attack the entire “path to production” for systems, which includes everything from source-control to continuous delivery servers. If an attacker can subvert the process at any point in this path, they can change the code and intentionally introduce weaknesses or back doors and thus compromise the running systems, even if the final server on which it’s running is very well secured.

The recent exploit for Log4j, which I mentioned in the previous section on open source, shows another vulnerability in the path to production. Software is generally built using a combination of from-scratch code specific to the business problem at hand, as well as library or utility code that solves an ancillary problem and can be reused in order to speed up delivery. Log4Shell was a vulnerability in Log4j, so anyone who had used that library was potentially vulnerable (and given that Log4j has been around for more than a decade, that could be a lot of systems). Now the problem became figuring out whether software included Log4j, and if so which version of it. Without automated tools, this is an arduous process, especially when the typical large enterprise has thousands of pieces of software deployed.

The industry is waking up to this problem, and we previously noted that even the US White House has called out the need to secure the software “supply chain.” Borrowing another term from manufacturing, a US executive order directs the IT industry to establish a software “bill of materials” (SBOM) that details all of the component software that has gone into a system. With tools to automatically create an SBOM, and other tools to match vulnerabilities against an SBOM, the problem of determining whether a system contains a vulnerable version of Log4J is reduced to a simple query and a few seconds of processing time. Teams can also look to Supply chain Levels for Software Artifacts (SLSA, pronounced ‘salsa’) for guidance and checklists.

