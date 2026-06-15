Is a codeless future an illusion?

A recurring prophecy has echoed through the corridors of software engineering for decades: the death of source code. In the early days, it was argued COBOL would allow business executives to write software directly. In the 1980s, fourth-generation languages (4GLs) promised to eliminate professional programmers entirely. In the 1990s and 2000s, CASE tools and Executable UML swore that we would draw diagrams, and the code would vanish beneath a layer of visual constructs. None of those things happened.

Today, we’re living through the loudest iteration of this prophecy yet. Armed with large language models (LLMs) and agentic development environments, the narrative has shifted from ‘the chart will replace the code’ to ‘the prompt will replace the code.’ Prominent industry figures boldly assert that English is the hot new programming language, and that source code will soon become a historical artifact, an intermediate byte-code compiled by an AI and hidden away from human eyes.

The issue was a major topic of conversation at the Future of Software Development Retreat in February 2026. Yet as the year has progressed and AI adoption increases, codebases don’t appear to be going anywhere. Git repositories remain our universal source of truth. Yes, software engineers are leveraging AI heavily, but they’re using it to write, refactor and navigate more code, not less. What’s going on?