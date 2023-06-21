As the labor market in IT has become increasingly competitive, the dynamics between employers and employees have enabled increased benefits to the latter. This has catapulted the topic of well-being at work to incredible relevance. It can be tempting to think the issue of well-being at work is one geared solely towards workers' satisfaction, but in reality it’s much more than just simply keeping your people happy. The truth is that actively working towards people’s well-being is a smart business move, because it’s directly connected with performance in a manner that leaders cannot ignore.

There are many variables that can directly affect people's sense of well-being at work. Things like worker personality traits and the particular demands of a job can play a major role. Well-being at work is a holistic concept in which job satisfaction, job responsibilities, engagement, stress and interpersonal relationships are key components. More than anything, we need to understand that having happy and healthy workers is not just “the right thing to do” — it also helps drive sustainable performance, which ultimately has significant organizational benefits.

What is sustainable performance?

In a nutshell, sustainable performance is about "stimulating high work performance as well as maintaining (and even enhancing) worker health and well-being". What this concept implies is that in order for high performance to be maintained for long periods of time, well-being needs to be supported and maintained in your teams.

To understand how well-being at work functions, the simplest way I’ve found is to think of a scale. On one side of the scale you have the individual’s job demands: responsibilities, stress, challenges, etc. On the other, you’ll find what they take out of their work — the rewards: wage, learning opportunity, esteem, security, sense of belonging, etc. Different people will be affected by different variables; in turn, these variables will have different subjective weights for them. For one person, if the stress is too high and the wage is too low there will be an imbalance. For another, the wage can be low as long as the learning opportunity is high. As long as there is a healthy balance on this scale, a sense of well-being at work will be achieved. The trick is to understand what are those variables for each individual and work to provide those “rewards” and balance out the “demands”.