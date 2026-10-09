Leadership in the age of AI agents

The diagram above highlights the need for managing agent twins as a different class of assets which could share traits of both human as well as IT assets.

Agentic AI doesn't fit cleanly into any of those asset classes. It behaves partly like a human asset, i.e., adaptive, contextual, exercising delegated judgment; and partly like an IT asset, i.e., owned, versioned, auditable. Governed like neither, it falls through the gap. The fix isn't complicated in principle. Treat autonomous agents as their own asset class, with their own governance mechanisms (decision-rights registers, escalation protocols, audit trails), sitting alongside financial and IT governance rather than folded uncomfortably into one or the other.

The behavioral half of governance needs the same fork. "Desirable behavior" used to mean one thing: shaping human conduct through culture and incentives. It now needs a second branch governing agent conduct: the guardrails, constraints and escalation design that keep autonomous decisions inside acceptable bounds. In most organizations today, that branch is barely resourced.

The principle worth holding onto through all of this is that delegating execution to an agent does not automatically delegate accountability.. A leader still owns the vision-level call. A manager still owns the trade-off. An employee still owns the quality of the work at their level. What's changed is that the execution of that responsibility now routes through a non-human partner, which means accountability has to be deliberately pinned to the human role, or it will quietly drift to nowhere, discovered only when something goes wrong and no one can say who was supposed to be watching.

What leaders need to practice, not just possess

None of this is solved by a personality trait. It's solved by practiced discipline:

Judgment under irreducible ambiguity: Framing problems an agent twin can't yet see the shape of.

Calibrated trust: Knowing an agent twin’s competence boundary precisely enough to delegate aggressively inside it and intervene sharply outside it.

Values-based arbitration: The tie-break skill, for when every twin-generated option is defensible and only judgment can choose.

Accountability without full authorship: Owning outcomes you didn't personally produce.

Architectural thinking: Treating the design of who talks to whom, human or agent twin, as a leadership lever, not an IT afterthought.

Delegation design: Defining what an agent may recommend, decide and execute and under what conditions authority returns to a human.

The essence of it

Leadership models from the last century weren't wrong. They were scoped correctly to a workforce that was entirely human. That scope has quietly expanded, and most organizations haven't noticed the boundary move. The work now isn't to discard servant leadership or situational leadership. It's to recognize that every leader, manager and employee is now the senior partner in a two-member team, and the real leadership question of this era is simple to state and hard to live: what do you keep, and what do you hand to your agent twin, and who answers for it either way?







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