Using AI to build a GenAI bot for logistics teams at a major retailer

Sometimes, getting technology to work together isn’t so much an issue of technical integration, but one of information management. Yes, sometimes a fully integrated system that manages various parts of a workflow neatly and seamlessly is ideal, but that’s not always possible — instead, ensuring there is easy to access information so people can use different applications successfully and efficiently can solve many of the challenges that a re-architecture would solve much faster.

This is something we learned when doing work with a client in the retail sector. Specifically we were looking at the logistics and warehouse systems used by the client, which consisted of a number of different elements: an application to manage inbound inventory, one to assess its quality and another to lodge complaints and returns to suppliers.

What was the idea? And what motivated it?

Working across these systems was frustrating — something we both heard from employees at the client and from our own first-hand experience working with these systems. Subsequently, this drove us to seek a rapid solution that could help alleviate the pain points of understanding how each of these different systems should be used together.

Because the challenge was ultimately an information or knowledge management one, we turned to generative AI. We’ve seen in a number of projects across Thoughtworks that generative AI can prove particularly helpful for improving access and discoverability of information; we developed a tool called DocuBrain. It was essentially a chat application that brought together existing information sources for the different applications and allow employees to ask questions about how they should be used.

How did it begin?

It all began with a simple idea: to build a document-grounded conversational AI assistant. The goal was straightforward: allow users to upload PDF, DOC, or TXT files (user guides eventually) and then have a natural conversation with the document. They should be able to ask questions, get summaries and receive contextual responses based solely on the document's content, powered by a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) approach.

One important detail: this project didn’t just deliver an AI-backed application — it was created by AI too. Given team constraints and expertise, we built a large part of the project using AI assistants. (At the time, ChatGPT 3.5 was the most popular and widely accessible option.) So, when I say “we did this,” at times, it refers to ChatGPT and me working together in collaboration.

How did you actually do it?

The process is worth going through step-by-step. Here’s how we did it:

Step 1: The cleaning challenge

We started with PDF parsing, although quickly discovered it's one of the hardest formats to extract clean, readable text from. Extracted content came out with broken structure, jumbled words (like Beabletotakestrongcalls) and zero formatting.

To fix this, I ended up building a custom utility using Python. This parsed the document block-wise and generated a cleaner output file with vastly improved text structure, making it suitable for downstream NLP tasks.

Step 2: Intelligent chunking

Initially, I split text based on token length (512-token chunks), but that broke context and produced unnatural chunks. I then integrated sentence-based chunking using NLTK’s sent_tokenize, but downloading the required punkt tokenizer failed due to SSL/certificate issues on a restricted environment. As a fallback, I tried to implement regex-based sentence detection to chunk text semantically while keeping size under limits.

Step 3: Embeddings

I used HuggingFace’s sentence-transformers/all-MiniLM-L6-v2 to generate embeddings for each chunk. These were stored in a file, enabling fast semantic search for future queries. However, I ran into a limitation with the transformer model: some chunk sizes exceeded the 512-token cap.

To tackle this I tuned the chunking logic for tighter, cleaner chunks. Now that the core was ready it was time to expose this via an API.

Step 4: Backend with FastAPI

It was now the turn to building a working backend using FastAPI. This was a major milestone: it enabled an end-to-end interaction loop with endpoints for:

Uploading documents





Parsing and chunking





Generating embeddings





Accepting user questions





Returning contextually grounded answers

Did this work?

I thought this was it, I've nailed it — all I needed, I thought, is a frontend and we’ll be good to roll. But the results of testing the APIs were a disaster.

I ended up switching the embedding generation model within the RAG pipeline — moving from a basic chunking and embedding approach to a more refined NLP-based chunking and sentence-level parsing for better context capture.

Step 5: Response Generation — HuggingFace to OpenAI

Originally, HuggingFace models were used for both embeddings and summarization. But we noticed issues: slower inference, cluttered responses and inconsistent formatting. That’s when I made a strategic switch to OpenAI’s gpt-3.5-turbo, using it to synthesize responses from retrieved document chunks. This improved fluency, clarity and formatting immediately. HuggingFace remained for embeddings to keep costs low (because I was using OpenAI APIs at a cost per usage) and performance high.

What does the final architecture look like?

The complete modular flow now looks like this: