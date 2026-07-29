The importance of layered context in enterprise data architecture

There’s an argument to be made that we’re making a fundamental architectural mistake with enterprise AI agents. In our rush to make large language models useful within the enterprise, we’re repeating the same missteps of the early web by treating the problem as a retrieval task based on curated taxonomies. Organizations are effectively trying to build a 1994 Yahoo! for the enterprise, when what we actually need is an organic, link-driven architecture that mirrors how humans actually move data and intent.

The current consensus in enterprise architecture leans toward building a beautifully structured, intentional semantic layer or an enterprise-wide knowledge graph to guide our agents. This is a nice idea in theory but really a beautiful illusion. In reality, the enterprise is a messy, sprawling and stale ecosystem of Jira tickets, half-abandoned Confluence pages and decaying legacy systems. Frustrating, but almost impossible to change. Forcing an intentional schema onto this chaos is unsustainable and an anti-pattern for agentic autonomy.