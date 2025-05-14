Decoupled by design: Building reusable enterprise libraries and services

The reusability paradox

Enterprise software development is costly. So, it isn’t a surprise that business and technology leaders stay hawkeyed on technology budgets. Those that succeed in keeping their costs in check do so by managing the complexity of their tech stacks and keeping their implementations consistent and domain-aligned. This provides them the opportunity to reuse common shared capabilities economically and efficiently, done through shared libraries and platform capabilities.

There is a method to the madness of being able to reuse software efficiently and economically. The trick is to focus on decoupling capabilities and services to achieve reusability as a consequence. Focusing on reusability instead can lead to upfront or overengineering which has an effect opposite to that of decoupling. Tighter coupling progressively increases the complexity of solutions and makes software development exponentially more expensive.

Enterprise software constructs

Engineering teams build and use common libraries, shared services and platforms to optimize reuse. This can reduce the cost of development as well as time to market for features and capabilities.

In reality, building and maintaining these constructs can be a significant challenge. It seems like a classic tale of attempting to herd cats — where every team has its own priorities, tech stacks, and cultural norms. The holy grail, of course, is to have everyone using a unified approach defined by a common capability. However, in reality, rigid enforcement often backfires, creating friction and spawning a Frankenstein-like monster that nobody loves or wants to maintain. Such an approach eventually leads to these common constructs being neglected or completely abandoned.

One of the challenges with these common constructs is code level coupling through shared codebases or binary libraries. The situation is made worse when creators of these constructs focus disproportionately on reuse, making these constructs all encompassing or too generic. This leads to much higher coupling with higher maintenance demands. This is why owners of these libraries and services should focus on decoupling at the domain boundaries and aim to achieve reuse as a consequence. To help increase adoption, we recommend the open - close principle. Libraries are decoupled and closed to change but are open to extension and to be built upon within the consumers context.

The challenge here is not to just create these libraries, services and platforms but to ensure they remain relevant and useful to their consumers, the application development teams. This involves making these constructs discoverable and consumable in a self-service manner while taking their feedback and monitoring usage and performance statistics to continuously improve and evolve them. Here’s how they do it: