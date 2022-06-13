Digital corporate banking: commercial contextual banking in action (part two)

A roadmap to realizing the potential of contextual banking

Banks looking to reap the complete potential of contextual banking may want to adopt the following recommendations:

Move from a product-centric approach to a customer-centric approach: aim to create a single view of the customer, using the vast volumes of data generated at internal and external touch points. Derive insights from the volumes of existing data to understand and predict customer behavior, enabling contextual recommendation to transform and tailor products and services. Ethnographic research further crystallizes customer insights.

Design product and experiences to meet customers’ needs: shift focus from selling products to addressing customers’ needs. Innovate to adapt existing products and services to simplify, personalize and expand the customer base. Focus on creating social and emotional value for existing customers, which in turn increases customers’ trust and willingness to recommend the brand, ensuring stickiness.

Personalizing product features, pricing and channels of access based on the customer's income, behavior and attitude: is required to build an emotional connection and attract customers. Strike a balance between a bank’s need for customers’ data and customers’ desire for privacy and control. Educating customers on who is asking for their data, why they are asking for it, what kind of data is being asked for and how that data will be used alongside giving them the option to disallow any usage not mandated by regulations, helps provide control and creates trust.

Use technology as a lever to build a contextual experience

The building block for getting a better understanding of customers is to upgrade the business’ data analytics capability to ensure data is captured and new data is frequently generated. Integrating and using structured and unstructured real-time data from internal and external sources is the key.

While legacy technology makes innovation difficult, contextual banking is not that hard to implement. Below is an illustration of how contextual banking solutions can be implemented alongside its key architectural elements.