2. The root of pair programming

Software development is a process of knowledge transfer and consumption. Team members should have a comprehensive understanding of business, architecture, design and implementation to develop the software that can continuously and efficiently satisfy business needs. The root of pair programming isn't a programming method, but a method of knowledge transfer and skill building among team members.

I hadn’t experienced pair programming before joining Thoughtworks, but I’d always been curious... On the first project after I joined, a back-end colleague familiar with the existing project had to be transferred to another project team. The team expected me to be able to take charge of the backend independently, which I found stressful. Just when I was about to take over, this colleague invited me to pair up together. I thought it would be inefficient for two people to work on just one user story card, but after a two-hour pairing session, I found that my overall understanding of the project had markedly improved. I quickly “stole” the knowledge he perfected so that I was able to understand the structure of the project myself. This experience showed me that pair programming is in fact much more conducive to the transfer of knowledge.

In our team, pair programming is implemented together with simple design, TDD and refactoring. When a pair gets a story card, everyone performs tasking on the card first. Before tasking, the pair will have a simple design and have already communicated with each other in detail. If one party cannot convince the other to use their design scheme, it probably means it isn’t simple enough. During pair rotation, if one person is rotated to a different role and cannot understand or form a consensus on the current design, then the design is too complicated.

In practice, it’s difficult for people to stick to TDD. They think they can identify the business and technology of a story card according to their own understanding, and complete the task themselves. But they can easily fall prey to overconfidence, or come to the conclusion that there’s no difference between writing tests first and not writing tests. If there’s no supervision, they may lower requirements and eventually give up TDD altogether, falling into an anti-pattern of writing functional code first and then testing. On the other hand, if two people can keep each other in check, TDD will be easier to stick to.

We also found that pairing can help us find code smells faster and improve code quality through refactoring, making debugging easier. When someone writes code, detecting code smells is hard for them. Another pair of eyes helps you think about the problem from a different aspect, which is conducive to code smell identification and reconstruction.