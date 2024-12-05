How media, publishing and entertainment organizations can master Data Governance in the age of AI

To complicate matters, each different kind of data used by AI models could be subject to different regulations. “A structure for AI governance is so important because you need a way to review each data type and understand the regulatory impact if the data is further used,” said Erin Nicholson, Global Head of Data Protection and Privacy, Thoughtworks. “Without that visibility, people won’t know the kinds of risk they’re exposing the business to.”

AI governance demands people, process and technology change

One of the reasons AI governance has proven to be such a challenging new discipline is that it’s so multifaceted. Tiankai explained that it’s comprised of several key elements:

Ownership and stewardship: AI models need ownership, and so does AI governance. The right people must be accountable for ensuring AI models are used in the right ways.

Cross-functional decision-making: A cross-domain thinking and decision-making model is essential. One central function can’t make every AI-relevant governance decision, so you need ways to bring the accountable people together.

Processes and metadata: Teams must make their models explainable, so everyone can understand the quality of their outputs and the root causes of any negative outcomes.

Technology enablement: Technology must support governance frameworks and make them work at scale.

This shows that AI governance requires a combination of people, process and technology change. The panel agreed that the ‘people’ element is the toughest to manage effectively.

Nathalie Berdat, Head of Data and AI Governance, BBC, explained some of the people-specific challenges that she has encountered along its AI governance journey. “Generative AI has brought on everyone as users, so we’ve had to up the game on helping people understand classification and the impacts of their actions,” she said.

Erin Nicholson, Global Head of Data Protection and Privacy, Thoughtworks, went on to explain why changing behaviors can be the hardest part of upholding AI governance. “It’s very difficult to get people to classify unstructured data,” she explained. “It’s better to look at what the individual works on and make sure you clearly understand what data they use. Then, you can identify their challenges and position governance as a way to solve those challenges and improve outcomes. That will help increase their buy-in.”

Safeguarding against risk without slowing down innovation

One of the biggest concerns around AI governance is that putting rules and restrictions in place will limit teams’ ability to innovate, and constrain the business value they can drive AI use cases. But the panel agreed that when it’s implemented correctly, AI governance shouldn’t limit innovation — it can support and accelerate it.

“In many cases across the media and entertainment industries, data and AI governance actually enable innovation,” said Lydia Ray, Senior Analytics Solution Architect, AWS. “Without them, you’ll keep hitting compliance issues that bring your projects to a halt and slow your time to market. If you work with high-quality, reliable data, innovation won’t be slowed — it will actually be sped up.”

Some teams are now thinking in terms of ‘data liquidity’ — the speed at which they’re able to monetize specific data sets and apply them to value-creating use cases. By framing governance as activities that increase data liquidity, media and entertainment firms can begin to challenge preconceptions and reposition AI governance specifically as an innovation accelerator.

Some organizations are already running with this idea and applying AI to support their governance efforts. They’re creating a virtuous circle where using AI to improve data quality and governance further improves the value of their AI models and use cases.