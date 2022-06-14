Going where no machine has gone before

The Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) is expected to be the largest optical telescope in the world. When completed in 2030, it will have a thirty meter diameter objective mirror and produce images with an angular resolution twelve times higher than the legendary Hubble Space Telescope at similar light. The multi-billion dollar project is a quantum leap from current telescopes in size, technology and innovativeness.

This giant telescope will observe the universe using a wide light spectrum – from deep red to extreme violet. Astronomers hope to use the insights TMT provides to answer fundamental questions about everything, from life in the universe, to exoplanets, to the physics of black holes.

Taking a quantum leap to pioneer innovation

The Project Office of TMT in Pasadena, Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru, and Thoughtworks have collaborated to develop TMT’s observatory software system – in effect building the world’s largest optical telescope that will help solve the mysteries of the universe.

The pioneering project team effectively predicted TMT’s future requirements; building a system without customer feedback as it had no immediate user. This analysis also helped translate the requirement for the Thoughtworks software development team who were new to astronomical control systems.

Making software for the next 50 years

Thoughtworks’ delivery track record and technical expertise were instrumental in the design, development, delivery and current maintenance of TMT’s Common Software (CSW) and Executive Software (ESW) systems. Additionally, TMT’s Data Management System’s (DMS) prototyping is complete.

The CSW or backbone of TMT’s Observatory Software Architecture is a package of services and software infrastructure components that integrates TMT software systems and provides an interface for observatory-wide configuration, command, control, status reporting and data management.