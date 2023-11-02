FC St. Pauli is one of Germany’s most popular and distinctive football clubs, with a reputation in Germany’s professional football leagues that is second to none. Founded by 1910 e.V. and based in Hamburg, it’s widely recognized for its distinctive social culture , with a rich history and a major worldwide following. The club invites fans from across the globe to celebrate that history in its official, but fan-organized, non-profit museum — dedicated to telling FC St. Pauli’s story in innovative, engaging ways.

The museum’s ambition is to create a dynamic and immersive experience that grows from fan engagements and promotes topics such as diversity, sporting events against racism, and wider conversations around social impact. And, as part of this ambition, it is always aiming to expand the demographics it appeals to, with a focus on attracting younger audiences and making its exhibits inclusive for women and children.

To push this goal forward, FC St. Pauli Museum got in touch with Thoughtworks through our external social change network — which offers pro bono work to support community-based projects. Its team wanted to explore ways of bringing art into the city using Augmented Reality (AR) technology to change the way fans experience the club’s vibrant history.

An interactive and historical AR experience

Thoughtworks worked closely with FC St. Pauli Museum on a six-week project to design a new interactive fan experience as part of Tech Lab — a Thoughtworks initiative that takes innovative ideas and uses cutting-edge technology to bring them to life.

The process started with Discovery & Design. Together, we worked to identify and prioritize the product features required and then sorted by user experience across 2D and 3D to ​​establish the development and engineering practices to deliver the AR application. The museum is currently conceptualizing an interactive “FCSP time travel” app for Android and iOS that showcases FC St. Pauli’s club history using AR technology.