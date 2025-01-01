The report explores how we are driving positive outcomes across some of our focus areas: Responsible tech and innovation; diversity, equity and inclusivity; social justice; sustainability and climate action; healthcare and human rights; education; and governance.

This report also takes into account the perspectives and priorities of our various stakeholders — from current and future Thoughtworkers to clients, investors and regulators — on weaving social and sustainability considerations as well as governance more deeply into our operations and into the technology industry. We share stories as a powerful way to track our efforts and their outcomes, and amplify the efforts of the partners, groups and movements with which we stand in solidarity to solve deep-rooted societal problems.