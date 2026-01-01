Turn complex life sciences data into faster scientific breakthroughs
By combining Thoughtworks’ AI-first engineering with the scale and security of Amazon Web Services (AWS), we help life sciences organizations modernize legacy data platforms and enable advanced analytics and agentic AI.
Trusted by industry leaders including Roche, Bayer, and Gilead, our partnership transforms fragmented data ecosystems into secure, interoperable foundations that accelerate R&D cycles, improve decision-making, and support better patient outcomes.
Accelerate R&D with the AI Research AssistantFaster scientific insight with multi-agent AI on AWS
R&D productivity is slowing as data becomes fragmented and hard to access. The Thoughtworks AI Research Assistant, built on AWS, uses multi-agent AI to automate insight discovery and content creation—helping teams move faster with confidence.
Read the e-book to see how this approach helped Bayer streamline preclinical research and enabled Pfizer teams to explore oncology data more effectively.
Inside Bayer’s AI-Powered Research AssistantA multi-agent GenAI platform accelerating preclinical research on AWS
See how PRINCE is helping Bayer cut manual insight retrieval by 90%, generating complex study and regulatory documentation in minutes—with compliance and traceability built in.
The Lab of the Future for Biologics R&DHow digital twins and cloud platforms are reshaping biologics development
Explore how life sciences teams are using digital twins, AWS cloud infrastructure, and advanced analytics to modernize biologics R&D—improving process understanding, accelerating scale-up, and enabling data-driven decisions from lab to manufacturing.
Bayer’s Cloud Transformation with AWSScaling data platforms to accelerate life sciences innovation
Discover how Bayer partnered with Thoughtworks to build secure, scalable cloud-native data platforms on AWS, laying the foundation for advanced analytics, AI-driven research, and faster innovation across the enterprise.
This case study shows how modern cloud architecture enables agility, experimentation, and long-term value well beyond any single use case.
Ready to move from idea to execution?
Multimodal data platform strategy
An executive workshop designed to assess your data product landscape and define a roadmap for real-time, data-driven R&D decision-making.
R&D research assistant clinic
A focused 2–5 hour working session to demonstrate our GenAI Research Assistant, map it to your R&D challenges, and build a concrete business case for adoption.