Bridge the gap between legacy constraints and rapid financial innovation
By combining Thoughtworks’ advanced software engineering with the infrastructure excellence of Amazon Web Services (AWS), we empower financial institutions to transform monolithic architectures into agile, cloud-native ecosystems.
Trusted by global leaders like Bancolombia and Eightcap, our partnership helps banks and insurers navigate technical debt, reduce high maintenance costs, and deliver personalized, digital-first products that maintain competitive relevance.
Accelerate delivery with Core Banking Modernization
Legacy systems often lack the data analytics and agility needed for today's market. The Thoughtworks Core Banking Modernization solution, built on AWS, utilizes an evolutionary "strangler" approach to replace legacy components piece by piece, ensuring business continuity while shifting to a microservices architecture.
Read the one-pager: See how to accelerate your journey from legacy to a modern, "future-ready" core on AWS.
GNNs: Modernizing fraud prevention in financial services
Thoughtworks collaborates with institutions to modernize banking and payment systems to enhance fraud detection and prevention. They use AI-enabled approaches, combining graph-based intelligence, neural networks, and AI inference pipelines, resulting in reduced fraud and false positives. The NVIDIA AI blueprint, integrating GNNs with XGBoost, offers a transformative capability to model network topology in real-time. Thoughtworks recommends a hybrid approach, using GNNs as a feature factory, and a phased "graph-first" data strategy for financial institutions.
Deep dive: Inside Bluestone’s digital lending transformation
Explore how Bluestone partnered with Thoughtworks to transform an outdated mortgage platform into a cloud-hosted digital engine on AWS.
The solution utilized AWS API calls to trigger activities in the core platform, giving Bluestone full control over their workflows.
The result: Saved 23 minutes per loan application and fully automated six critical customer service processes.
Ready to move from strategy to execution?
Core banking modernization strategy workshop
An executive collaborative session (4-5 days) designed to identify key pain areas, prioritize use cases, and define a clear roadmap for your modernization journey.
Mainframe Modernization—with Mechanical Orchard
Accelerate your AWS mainframe modernization with Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard. Our AI-powered approach enables targeted, low-risk upgrades that minimize disruption, reduce SME dependency, and rapidly unlock business value.
We are incredibly proud to share that Thoughtworks has been recognised as the AWS Global Partner of the Year for Data and Analytics. This win celebrates the teams delivering world-class data modernization, real AI readiness and meaningful outcomes for clients around the world.