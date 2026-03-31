True Digital Academy, a leader in workforce transformation and AI capability development for Thais and businesses, has announced a strategic partnership with Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation and large-scale business transformation. This collaboration aims to empower Thai businesses in successfully transforming into "AI-First Organizations", integrating international best practices with deep expertise in AI skill development and technology, grounded in a profound understanding of local business challenges and the Thai context.

This partnership shifts the learning paradigm from mere "Skill Development" to "AI Adoption" through the "Enterprise AI Adoption Turnkey" framework that enables the practical application of AI in organizational development across three core pillars: People, Technology, and Business, while elevates intensity of the curriculum, learning quality, and the integration of knowledge with insights and perspectives from global organizations. All of this is driven under True Digital Academy’s comprehensive learning model, "PromptSphere," which features a standout “AI-Led Learning Ecosystem” designed to equip organizations with the tools to overcome all challenges in achieving AI transformation.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for True Digital Academy in strengthening its mission to enhance AI capability within Thai organizations. By synergizing with Thoughtworks, the partnership focuses on three key pillars:

Joint Curriculum and Learning Content Development: Under the standards and oversight of Thoughtworks’ experts, the curriculum is designed to be cutting-edge, enterprise-relevant, and aligned with real-world business contexts. Thoughtworks plays a vital role in reviewing and co-developing programs, translating deep technical expertise into practical applications.

Case-Study and Real-World Experience Integration: Leveraging insights from global use cases across diverse industries and experiences with organizations at varying stages of AI readiness, this initiative helps enterprises accurately apply AI to their specific business contexts and workflows, as well as sharing world-class technology experts’ perspectives to foster AI innovation and deliver tangible business results.

Systemic AI Capability Development covering people—technology—business: Supporting organizations in driving systematic change across the workforce, while ensuring a clear understanding of the pivotal role technology plays in business to achieve sustainable AI transformation. The focus remains on cultivating a culture of safety and human-centricity, bridging the gap between learning and real-world execution, and preparing organizations to build, manage, and scale AI applications effectively.

Ms. Sarinra Wongsuppaluk, Chief Human Resources Officer, True Corporation Plc., said “True Corporation prioritizes workforce development and talent cultivation to drive both our organization and the nation toward future readiness. We believe that AI will not replace humans; rather, it will unlock human potential to create even greater innovations and results. It is, therefore, essential to build talents with 'Future-Ready Skills'— a combination of digital skills and human skills that enable people to thrive in an AI-driven world. True Digital Academy has been found to accelerate and upskill talent within True Corporation and across various organizations. Our key objective is to enhance the AI capabilities of the Thai workforce and enterprises.

The partnership with a global ally like Thoughtworks sets a new benchmark for an advanced learning ecosystem, further supporting organizational AI transformation through True Digital Academy’s comprehensive learning model. This initiative goes beyond upskilling; it encompasses the strategic selection and practical application of technology to ensure cost-effectiveness, tangible results, and a concrete positive impact on organizations throughout Thailand.”

Mr. Nils Michaelis, Managing Director – Growth, Thoughtworks, said “Accelerating Thailand’s new competitive advantages means, the application of AI is no longer an option but a strategic economic necessity. Thoughtworks is committed to bringing our deep experience of working with leading global organizations in the Global 2000 to the Thai business sector. Integrating AI that works as the core of operational processes is the definitive key to truly unlocking productivity.

By synergizing the expertise of True Digital Academy, a leader in workforce development, with Thoughtworks’ comprehensive engineering excellence, we are poised to drive the creation of a future-ready workforce and cutting-edge technological innovations to propel Thailand’s digital economy forward. Our shared goal is to translate theory to high-impact practice, elevating the AI capabilities of the Thai workforce to international standards. We aim to drive Thai enterprises toward AI Adoption and becoming AI-First Organizations in a tangible, scalable manner—creating transformative changes that contribute to the nation’s sustainable development.”

Dr. Chonnikarn Jira, Head of True Digital Academy, said “True Digital Academy has collaborated with various organizations to enhance AI capability through 'PromptSphere,' our comprehensive learning model covering four core future skills: AI, Business, Tech, and Data, along with Enabler Skills in people and critical thinking. These experiences have provided us with deep insights into the challenges organizations face when bridging the gap between knowledge and the practical application of AI within a business context to achieve tangible results. This aligns with surveys on AI adoption in Thailand, which reveal that most organizations are still in the learning and experimentation phase, largely due to a lack of systematic guidance in maximizing AI’s potential.

Consequently, we partner with Thoughtworks to co-develop curriculum and elevate the quality of learning, fostering a deeper understanding of how to implement AI effectively through world-class expertise. This collaboration enriches True Digital Academy’s learning ecosystem to advance AI workforce transformation, ensuring a more efficient integration into real-world organizational operations. Our goal is to promote comprehensive AI adoption across all dimensions including People—Technology—Business.”

Ms. Nattarinee Pattanakul, Delivery Principal, Thoughtworks, said “The combined strengths and potentials of Thoughtworks and True Digital Academy create a perfectly aligned synergy, creating a learning ecosystem that extends directly into practical application. This effectively addresses the specific needs of Thai enterprises in transforming into AI-First Organizations. We are committed to transferring our direct experience in driving AI transformation with global organizations, alongside sharing proven case studies and best practices. This will enable Thai enterprises to reduce experimentation time and accelerate AI adoption through a curriculum led by real-world practitioners, focusing on hands-on execution and systematically connecting knowledge to actual business contexts—spanning business strategy, technology, and new ways of working. We firmly believe that this partnership with True Digital Academy will be a vital engine in cultivating high-potential talent and elevating the competitive standards of Thai organizations for sustainable growth on the global stage.”

********************

About True Digital Academy

True Digital Academy, a leading workforce capability transformation institution under True Corporation, is dedicated to developing competencies for organizations, employees, entrepreneurs, students, and individuals to meet the changing demands in an era of digital transformation. For more information, please visit https://www.truedigitalacademy.com

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation and large-scale business transformation. For more than 30 years, we have partnered with organizations around the world to solve complex business problems through modern technology, disciplined engineering and a deep focus on culture and capability.

With more than 10,000 Thoughtworkers across 47 offices in 18 countries, we help enterprises modernize core systems, build and design digital products, harness data and scale AI responsibly. Our expertise spans product engineering, data and AI, cloud and platform modernization, customer experience and enterprise transformation. We are known for our leadership in software engineering excellence, agile ways of working and responsible technology practices.

Thoughtworks serves many of the world’s leading enterprises across financial services, retail, healthcare, automotive, energy and the public sector. We work alongside executive teams to turn strategy into working systems that deliver measurable business value.

Media contacts

External Communications, True Corporation Plc.

corpcomm@truecorp.co.th

Thoughtworks

Justine Manche

VP, Brand and Communications

Email: justine.manche@thoughtworks.com

Michelle Surendran

Head of Public Relations for APAC and India

Email: michels@thoughtworks.com